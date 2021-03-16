Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,985 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.62. The company has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

