Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 7,685 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.