Kempen Capital Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $390.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

