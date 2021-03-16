Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.42 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

