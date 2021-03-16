Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of -558.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

