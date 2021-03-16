Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $9,393,000. Finally, SRB Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

