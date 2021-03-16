Kempen Capital Management N.V. Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $527.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $327.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

