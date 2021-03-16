Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 23,931 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 39,885.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after purchasing an additional 865,648 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,566,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

