Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 35,406 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

