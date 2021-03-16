Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $452.82 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $478.91 and its 200-day moving average is $467.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

