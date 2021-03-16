Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases New Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Corporate Office Properties Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after buying an additional 566,342 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after buying an additional 565,157 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3,975.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 481,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

