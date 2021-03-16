Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 8,872 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $124.90. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

