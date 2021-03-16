Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $3.65 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.09 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Insiders have sold 32,756 shares of company stock worth $4,394,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.