Kempen Capital Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

