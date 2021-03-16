Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,663 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Syneos Health worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $345,190,591.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold a total of 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNH opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.