Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,044 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Astec Industries worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Astec Industries by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ASTE opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.16 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

