Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 3.06% of Northwest Pipe worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 328.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $330.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

