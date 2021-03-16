Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,400 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $78,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $755,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

