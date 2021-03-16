Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,121 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Veritex worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Veritex by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Veritex by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Veritex by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 674,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 179,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

