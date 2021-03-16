Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after buying an additional 1,543,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after buying an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 608,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,036,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 548,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

NYSE CRS opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.28. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.