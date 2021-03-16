Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Dana worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of DAN opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -535.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.