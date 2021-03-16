Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after buying an additional 499,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after buying an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.