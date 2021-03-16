Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Oshkosh worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

