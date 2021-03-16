Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of First American Financial worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

