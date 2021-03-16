Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.58% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $412.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

