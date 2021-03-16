Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 631,122 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Investors Bancorp worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,724,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,706 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,245,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,437,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

