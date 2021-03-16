Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,006 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of John Bean Technologies worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.40.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,147. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

