Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,019 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alcoa worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AA stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.