Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 87,398 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 87,398 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of PDC Energy worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 74.8% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,240,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,563,000 after buying an additional 1,814,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 179.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 1,126,245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,266,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares during the period.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

PDCE opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

