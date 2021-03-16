Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BlackLine worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $113.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,093 shares of company stock worth $3,933,102 over the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.