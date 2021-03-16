Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 749.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,451 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of CNO Financial Group worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

