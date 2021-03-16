Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.76% of OceanFirst Financial worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 46,887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

