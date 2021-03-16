Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

