Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 92,257 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,435,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

ANF opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

