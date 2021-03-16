Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Acuity Brands worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $146.85 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $112.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.