Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,428 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of NV5 Global worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

