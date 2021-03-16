Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 358,449 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,449 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 3.57% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.73%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.