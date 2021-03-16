Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,368 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,368 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Veeco Instruments worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 178,556 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

