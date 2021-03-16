Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 553,940 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,940 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.92% of Clarus worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts predict that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

