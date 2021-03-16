Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,212 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,212 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Hilltop worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 90,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

