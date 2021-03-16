Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,090 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Saia worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $228.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

