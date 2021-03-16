Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

