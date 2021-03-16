Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,160 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Himax Technologies worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 220.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HIMX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.