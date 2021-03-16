Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €199.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €199.00 ($234.12) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.75 ($238.53).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €4.56 ($5.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €194.78 ($229.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

