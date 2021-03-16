Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Position Cut by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,606 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics makes up about 8.6% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of Keros Therapeutics worth $30,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,604. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063 over the last ninety days.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

