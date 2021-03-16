KeyCorp Lowers Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $47.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

