KeyCorp Upgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to “Overweight”

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DESP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of DESP opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

