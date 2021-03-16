Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

