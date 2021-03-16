KickToken Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $482,007.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00049612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.00662540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026395 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00036011 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

