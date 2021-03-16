Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.94

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 21129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KE. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $731.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,121.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 739,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 272,873 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,422 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,762,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

